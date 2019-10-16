"For though I am absent from you in body, I am present with you in spirit…" Col 2:5. Jimmie Doyle Rodgers, 66 years old, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 16, 2019. He was given the gift of life on June 22, 1953, born to Hazel and Woodie Rodgers, in Ranger, TX. Jimmie was well known in his community for his passionate work on ATV's & small engines, he loved the outdoors and never met a stranger. Jimmie is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Beverly; son, Kevin (Joyce); daughter, Shannon (George); 5 grandchildren, Kayla, Caden, Liam, Makenna, and Luke; and a host of nieces and nephews. Jimmie is preceded in death by his father, Woodie; mother, Hazel; and sister, Jackie. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 1:00 PM, officiated by Brother Carl Stanley. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019