Jimmie Jackson Sr. peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 12th at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 93, a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Cadoville, LA. He served in the United States Army during World War II . He retired after over 50 years of service with Lloyd Pickering Construction where he worked very hard to support his family as a building demolisher and brick refurbisher professional. He leaves to cherish precious memories and immeasurable love, his wife, Mary Randolph Jackson; daughter, Sallie Jackson-Hitchens (Gregory Tyrone); four sons, Cedric Sr., (Carolyn), Dwayne, Reginald (Aleta), Jimmie Jr., and Marc Jackson; two brothers-in-law, Henry (Jeanetter), and Ralph (Judy) Randolph; Thirteen grandchildren; Seventeen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his dearest daughter, Stacie V. Jackson. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until Religious Service at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 North Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, LA., Dr. Ronald A. Sutton, officiating. Interment to follow in Louisiana National Cemetery - Port Hudson, 20978 Port Hickey Road. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service. A very special thanks to Dr. Gerald M. Barber for the wonderful care and loving support given, and to the staff of The Hospice of Baton Rouge for their compassionate care.