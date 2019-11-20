Jimmie Jackson Sr. peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 12th at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 93, a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Cadoville, LA. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He retired after over 50 years of service with Lloyd Pickering Construction where he worked very hard to support his family as a building demolisher and brick refurbisher professional. He leaves to cherish precious memories and immeasurable love, his wife, Mary Randolph Jackson; daughter, Sallie Jackson-Hitchens (Gregory Tyrone); four sons, Cedric Sr., (Carolyn), Dwayne, Reginald (Aleta), Jimmie Jr., and Marc Jackson; two brothers-in-law, Henry (Jeanetter), and Ralph (Judy) Randolph; Thirteen grandchildren; Seventeen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his dearest daughter, Stacie V. Jackson. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until Religious Service at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 North Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, LA., Dr. Ronald A. Sutton, officiating. Interment to follow in Louisiana National Cemetery - Port Hudson, 20978 Port Hickey Road. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service. A very special thanks to Dr. Gerald M. Barber for the wonderful care and loving support given, and to the staff of The Hospice of Baton Rouge for their compassionate care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019