Jimmie Johnson entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Hospice of Baton Rouge. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a native of Kentwood, LA. He was 77 and a retired cement finisher. Jimmie leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Arleather Johnson and Elaine Johnson, Baton Rouge, LA; two grandchildren, Brandon K. Hutchinson, Baton Rouge, LA, and Beverly E. Bassett (Courtland, Sr.), Gonzales, LA; three great-grandchildren, Courtland, Jr., Connor and Charlee Bassett; one sister-in-law, Harriett M. Johnson and a number of devoted and loving family members and friends. He also shared his life with Mary Lena Robertson and her children and grandchildren who affectionately called him 'Paw Paw'. Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Earnestine Dyson Johnson; two sisters, Alvia M. Briggs and Mattie L. Briggs, five brothers; Alton, Charlie, Isaac, Hosie and Leroy. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020, 5 pm - 8 pm at Richardson Funeral Home, 501 NW Central Ave., Amite, LA 70422. Dismissal will be Saturday, August 15, 2020, 11:00 am, Robertson Cemetery.

