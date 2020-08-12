1/1
Jimmie Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Johnson entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Hospice of Baton Rouge. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a native of Kentwood, LA. He was 77 and a retired cement finisher. Jimmie leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Arleather Johnson and Elaine Johnson, Baton Rouge, LA; two grandchildren, Brandon K. Hutchinson, Baton Rouge, LA, and Beverly E. Bassett (Courtland, Sr.), Gonzales, LA; three great-grandchildren, Courtland, Jr., Connor and Charlee Bassett; one sister-in-law, Harriett M. Johnson and a number of devoted and loving family members and friends. He also shared his life with Mary Lena Robertson and her children and grandchildren who affectionately called him 'Paw Paw'. Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Earnestine Dyson Johnson; two sisters, Alvia M. Briggs and Mattie L. Briggs, five brothers; Alton, Charlie, Isaac, Hosie and Leroy. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020, 5 pm - 8 pm at Richardson Funeral Home, 501 NW Central Ave., Amite, LA 70422. Dismissal will be Saturday, August 15, 2020, 11:00 am, Robertson Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home,
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
Robertson Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
501 NW Central Avenue
Amite, LA 70422
985-748-4224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved