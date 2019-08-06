Jimmie Nell Sansone, 78 years old, loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on May 29, 1941, born to Jimmie and Emma Moak, in Mount Hermon, LA. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. Jimmie Nell is survived by her children; Samuel and wife Linda, David and wife Stephanie, Brenda and husband Bert Berthelot, and Steve Sansone; grandchildren; Tony and wife Brittany, Trevor and Tyler Sansone, Jeremy and Berman Berthelot, and Angela and husband Nick Pettitt; and great aunt, Betty Tate; she was very fond of her numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmie is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph Sansone; father, Jimmie J. Moak; mother, Emma Tate Moak; and sister, Linda Diane Moak. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend Michael Ferguson and Deacon Shelley Joseph. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, LA. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019