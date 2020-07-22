Jimmie Rogers Cole died July 16, 2020 at Carpenter House in Baton Rouge at age 85. He was a native of what is now the City of Central, a graduate of Central High School, a US Air Force veteran and attended LSU. He is survived by a son Matthew, a daughter Rebecca Davis, three grandchildren: Blair Johnson, Karli and Declan Cumber, three great-grandchildren: Landon, Anisley and Mattis Johnson, a brother Larry, two sisters Dianne Guidry (George) and Christine Lambert (James) and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by a son Andrew (Drew), parents Murl and Minnie (Sally Carpenter) and a sister Sandra Starkey. He was retired from the paper mill industry where he was recognized as an expert in steam and recovery boiler operations. He traveled the US as a consultant in that capacity. He loved nature in all it's splendor and he and Matt, either by themselves or with family or friends, spent their available time touring the US in a pickup truck camper which he constructed or a tent (motels were a last resort). The National Park system will miss him. He was somewhat of a philosopher, having opinions on almost all aspects of human life which he would willingly share. He was a very generous person. It would require too much space to list names of all the people he helped financially and otherwise. Both before and after retirement, and when they were not on the road, his time at home was happily spent interacting with his autistic son Matt who he described as "good company". In the past few years, he was plagued with numerous medical issues which slowed him down but did not diminish his early life decision to always be happy. He was a long time member of Blackwater United Methodist Church. His body has been cremated and a private memorial service is pending. Special thanks to Annie Jackson, Matt's long time helper and friend.

