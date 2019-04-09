Jimmie T. Davis, Jr. entered into eternal rest on April 5, 2019 at the age of 45. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. Michael Byrd officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
