Arthur J. Broussard, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge died Monday, June 8, 2020. He was 75 years old. He was preceded in death by his daughter Theresa Lynn, his mother Ada Mae Navarre Broussard a native of New Orleans and his father Slavin Paul Broussard, Jr a native of New Iberia. He is survived by his wife, Inge A. "Dee" Schuler-Broussard a native of Weiden, Germany. He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard having served from 1964-1970. He was a strong supporter of all veterans. He was an at large member of the American Legion, a very strong supporter of the Baton Rouge Zachary Taylor Post of the VFW, and served as president and treasurer of the Baton Rouge branch of the Fleet Reserve Association. Three organizations whose primary purpose is to improve quality of life issue for all active, reserve and veterans of the U.S. military and their families. In addition to his work with veterans he was proud of his long association with The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. He was chairman of the project in 1975. He and nine other volunteers would spend all year planning the event and when fair time arrived recruit 100 additional volunteers to put on the event. He was most proud when the project ended and the profits were determined and returned back into the community in the form of scholarships and worthy cause grants. He began his professional career working in the cost, budget and analytical accounting department of a large chemical plant south of Baton Rouge. It did not take long for him to determine that working behind a desk cramming ten hours work into eight hours in an office with no windows was not going to work for him. With encouragement and assistance from the late Johnny T. Murphy of Baton Rouge he entered the construction and industrial equipment rental business. Working with local and state wide companies he learned the business starting on the "wash pad" than delivery and pick up man, parts room, inside sales, outside sales, and local branch management. In 1982 opportunity knocked when he was recruited by Hertz Equipment Rental to manage their Baton Rouge branch. At the time Hertz was the largest equipment rental firm in the states. The second year as manager the branch was recognized for producing the largest profit as a percentage of revenue. An accomplishment that was duplicated two additional years. He was promoted to Region Manger overseeing fourteen branches in the Northeast with headquarters in Boston, MA. Success continued and he was promoted to National Used Equipment Manager working out of the corporate office in Park Ridge, NJ. This position gave him opportunity to visit throughout the U.S. and Europe. In 1995 he was recruited by Rental Service Corporation to expand their locations in Alabama. As Regional Vice President he grew their locations from two to twelve in four years. He retired in 1999 and returned to Baton Rouge. He purchased a pick-up truck and went to work for Accurate Delivery. A position which allowed him to visit and explore south Louisiana and all its beauty. He is also survived by his five siblings, Barbara Jean Streat and husband Chick, S.P. "Bruce" Broussard and wife Peggy, Billy Sue Thibodeaux and husband John, Adlene "Betty" Paldwin and husband Phil and Norbert "Bert" Broussard and wife Patsy. His marriage to Dee gave him stepdaughters Kelly Lynn Berry and stepson Todd Smith and wife Amanda. They gave him three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Services will be at 10:00am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 9:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.



