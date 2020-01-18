Jimmy A. Nottingham

Jimmy A. Nottingham, 64, of Liberty, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Jimmy was born in Shreveport, LA, the son of the late George Washington Nottingham and Mamie Lee Stinson Nottingham. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a truck driver most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Viola Marie Powell Nottingham; six children, Jimmy A. Nottingham, II., and wife Selena, John Chavers, Darlene Blount and husband Bryan, Shawn Nottingham and wife Rhonda, Christy Nottingham Phillips, and Misty Sorrell; twenty one grandchildren, Talia, Courtney, Dalton, Tara, Lori, John, Nicole, Chance, Breanna, Dawson, Michael, Tori, Brandon, Kaylee, Kamryn, Hannah, Lanie, Kendall, Maggie, Michael, and Liam; one brother Manny Nottingham. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother George Wayne Nottingham and one sister Angela Nottingham Smith. Visitation is Monday, January 20, from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty, Mississippi. Visiting Tuesday is at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2801 Ebenezer Church Rd, Liberty, MS 39645, from 9:00 am, until time of funeral services at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, at the church, officiated by Rev. Jimmy Womack. Graveside services will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
