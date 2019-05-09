Jimmy Edward Spiers Sr., 78, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Ridgeland Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi. He was born October 17, 1940 in McNeil, MS. He lived most of his adult life in Amite County, MS. Mr. Spiers received his accounting degree from L.S.U. and worked in a number of occupations in his life, his last one being the owner of Busy Corner Grocery Store. He also served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He is survived by one son, Joel Spiers and his wife Estella; one sister, Betty Rowley; and one brother Roger Spiers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim David Spiers and Ardis Lanora Donnell Spiers; his wife, Lois Victoria Spiers; his son Jimmy Edward Spiers Jr.; and his granddaughter, Victoria Ranae Spiers. Visitation is Friday, May 10, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty, MS. from 9:00 A.M. until time of funeral services at 11:00 A.M. Friday at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Shan VanNorman. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery near Liberty.