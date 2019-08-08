Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Harold Whittington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Jimmy Harold Whittington, 84, of Houston, TX, formerly of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Jon Tellifero officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Visitation will be Saturday, 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM in the Mausoleum Chapel. Jimmy was born May 11, 1935 to the union of Buford and Olivia Whittington and passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Jimmy is a beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend. He loved and was loved. He had it all. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Olivia Whittington; his loving sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Burton Russell. Survivors include daughters, Cheryl Lynn Whittington Tugwell (Billy), Lynda Gayle Whittington, Lee Ann Whittington van den Bold (Michiel); grandson, Mitchell Jay Downing (Ashley); great-granddaughter, Madison Mae Downing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) at P.O. Box 77765 Baton Rouge, LA. 70879.

