Jimmy Johnson entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Tulane Medical Center. He was a 69 year old lifelong resident of Port Allen, Louisiana. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 39 years, Paulette Johnson; daughters, Monique Johnson-Jones (Stefan) and Jameka Johnson; grandson, Joyden Thigpen; godchildren, April, Jeremy and Jarell; a nephew whom he reared as his own, Donnie Jarvis; siblings, Barbara Perry, Diane Elwood; Lawrence, Jr., (Gwen), Mary and Donnie Johnson. Viewing will be held at St. Paul Baptist Church, Port Allen on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 9:00 am until 10:45 am; because of Covid-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will held by the family; interment at St. John Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, LA .



