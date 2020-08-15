1/1
Jimmy Joseph Berthelot
1939 - 2020
Jimmy Joseph Berthelot, born November 7, 1939 to the late Alosia and Leo Berthelot. Jimmy lived a life full of struggles as well as triumphs, lots of laughs and lots of tears. He transitioned on Friday, August 14, 2020 and is now at rest. It was 80 years of a life well lived with 60 happy years of marriage. Now he can go to his heavenly resting place and be with his loving son again and wait for his loving wife to join him. He is survived by his wife, Myrtis Moran Berthelot; son, Michael Berthelot and friend Stacy; daughter, Wendy (Scot) Boudreaux; daughter in law, Wendy Ruiz Berthelot; 8 grandchildren, Justin (Madison) Berthelot, Jalea (Taylor) Savoy, Jada Berthelot and friend Derek, Logan (Lara) Boudreaux, Leanne Boudreaux, Landon Boudreaux, Heather (Brent) Fontenot, Andi Berthelot and friend William; 3 great grandchildren, Sloan Berthelot, Taylor Fontenot, Landry Schaubhut; sisters, Beulah Hook, Myrtis Trabeau, Margie St.Germain; brother, George Berthelot. He is preceded in death by his son, Troy Berthelot; siblings, Myrtle LeBlanc, Berman Berthelot and Curtis Berthelot and 7 half brothers and sisters. We would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all the caregivers from Pinnacle Homecare and Pinnacle Hospice for taking such good care of us at this sad time and to our family and friends for being there with us every step of the way. Thank You. Friends and family are invited to attend the Visitation at OURSO FUNERAL HOME-GONZALES, 13533 Airline Hwy. from 8:30-10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Funeral Mass will follow at HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 44450 LA-429, St. Amant, LA. at 11 AM. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
1 entry
August 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
