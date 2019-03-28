Jimmy went home to his Lord and Savior on March 22, 2019 at his home in Walker, Louisiana. A loving father & grandfather, Jimmy was an avid motorcyclist and professional carpenter (Carpenter's Loc. 1098). A longtime resident of Walker, LA, he is preceded in death by his father & elder brother, Irving Ardoin, Sr. & Irving Ardoin, Jr. He is survived by his son, Joshua Ardoin; daughter, Danielle Ardoin Falgout; five grandchildren, Jordan & Kyle Ardoin, Zoey Teston, Lorelai & Ayla Falgout; his mother Audrey, and brothers Karl & Kenneth. The memorial service for Jimmy will be at Grace Family Church (13268 Denham Rd, Baton Rouge, LA) on Saturday, March 30 at noon.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019