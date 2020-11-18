1/1
Jimmy L. "Big J" Jarvis Sr.
Jimmy L. "Big J" Jarvis, Sr., entered into eternal rest at Hospice of Baton Rouge-Butterfly Wing on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was a 65 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9 am -10:15 am with graveside service to follow at Port Hudson National Cemetery at 11:00 am. Survivors include his children, Anykea (Jason), Angela, Jimmy, Jr. and Johnny (Victoria) Jarvis; siblings, Bertha Carter, James (Albertha) and Cyrus Jarvis; eight grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jarvis; parents; and three siblings.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
