Services for Jimmy N. Joiner were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Reverend Emitte Belgard officiating. Burial was in Burrough Cemetery. Mr. Joiner, 76, of Birmingham passed from this life, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence. He was an avid fisherman, a Mechanical Engineer Senior Project Manager for the Shell Corporation. He was a graduate of Warner Robbins High School and attended Middle Georgia College and graduated from Georgia Tech in 1967 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation he started his working career with the Exxon Corporation and then moved on to a career with the Shell Corporation. He enjoyed family and was happy to see others have a good time. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Joiner; parents, Julian and Mattielee McNeil Joiner. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Benjamin Joiner; daughters, Betsy Sanchez and Susan Berry; sister, Darlene Joiner Back and husband, Johnny; Grandchildren, Denia Sanchez and Selena Sanchez; Host of other family members and friends. Pallbearers will be Frank Harvey, III, Benjamin Joiner, Iris Schipper, Doris Bontrager, Denia Sanchez, Betsy Sanchez and Selena Sanchez. To extend online condolences to the Joiner family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.