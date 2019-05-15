Jimmy Overstreet Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Overstreet Jr..
Service Information
Second Baptist Church
914 N Acadian Thruway W
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
914 N. Acadian THWY
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Port Hudson National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tech Sgt. Jimmy Overstreet Jr. ("Johnny"), USAF (retired), a veteran of both Korean and Vietnam Wars, passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA. He leaves to mourn his three children, Sandra Spears, Jeff Overstreet and Courtney Overstreet, as well as ex-wife Ruby Overstreet. Relatives, family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Second Baptist Church at 914 N. Acadian THWY, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Followed by the Burial Service at Port Hudson National Cemetery at 2:30PM.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 17, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.