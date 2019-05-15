Tech Sgt. Jimmy Overstreet Jr. ("Johnny"), USAF (retired), a veteran of both Korean and Vietnam Wars, passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA. He leaves to mourn his three children, Sandra Spears, Jeff Overstreet and Courtney Overstreet, as well as ex-wife Ruby Overstreet. Relatives, family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Second Baptist Church at 914 N. Acadian THWY, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Followed by the Burial Service at Port Hudson National Cemetery at 2:30PM.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 17, 2019