Jimmy "Pops" Quaid, a native of Pineville and resident of St. Amant, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the age of 69. Jimmy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Patty Quaid; son, Jimmy Quaid (Sharon); daughters, Shannon Quaid and Krista Brady (Mike); grandchildren, Jamie, Devin, Dylan, Kelsi, Ryan, Clay, Shay, Gavin, Madyson, Colton, Caleb; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny Quaid. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Myrtle Quaid; brothers, James and Jerry Quaid; sister, Evelyn Quaid. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales form 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Serenity Oaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jimmy's honor to the (https://www.kidney.org/support). To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019