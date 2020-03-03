Jimmy Ray Knight Sr. (1937 - 2020)
Jimmy Ray Knight Sr. was a native of Washington parish and a resident of Baton Rouge. He passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born on February 17,1937 to parents J.C. Knight and Hettie Knight. He is survived by his sons Jimmy Knight Jr. and wife Nancy of Livingston, William Knight and wife Kathy of Pride, and Roger Knight of Baton Rouge; daughter, Carol Stogner of Franklinton; daughter-in-law Linda Knight of Kentwood; six grandchildren, Jimmy Knight lll., Julie Knight Patterson, Jamie Knight Herring, David Knight, Kevin Ivy, and Joshua Ivy; fourteen great grandchildren, Emily, Jimmy lV, Parker, Lucas, Levi, Hattie, Hope, Hunter, Amia, Cameron, Kinley, Storie, Finley and Jonah. He is proceeded in death by a son, David Allen Knight Sr.; grandson, Joe Alan Knight; parents, JC Knight and Hettie Knight. Visiting will be held at Rabenhorst East 11000 Florida Blvd. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Thomas Cemetary in Pine, Louisiana.
