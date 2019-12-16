Jimmy Simon

Service Information
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-8463
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
Obituary
Jimmy Simon, age 70, passed away at his home in Gretna, LA on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A native of Burras, LA, he was a musician/entertainer and was inducted in 2011 into the Westbank Hall of Fame. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until service at 12:00 p.m. Interment at Cornerview Cemetery. Survived by his fiancée, Gail Kiff; daughters, Jaime Bergeron and husband, Jason and Jasmine Simon; sons, Chris Choate and Jeremy Creel; sister, Connie Chartin; grandchildren, Kayla Bergeron, Jason Bergeron Jr., Rori Dejean, and Kennen Choate; and great grandchild, Ashton Bergeron. Preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Mary Simon. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
