A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home in Kentwood, LA. He was born May 20, 1977 in Baton Rouge, LA and was 42 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Tessa Williams; father and mother, Jimmy Williams, Sr. and Linda B. Williams; brother, Justin "Rufus" Ryan Williams and wife, Dondi; special aunt and uncle, Carla Birch and Shelton Day; special uncle, Chad Redmond; nieces and nephews, Elaina Williams, Brody Williams, Taylor, Colby and Lauryn Ridgedell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Curtis and Linda White; brother-in-law, Ben Avidas and wife Janna; 2 sister-in-laws, Steph Ewald and husband, Rodean and Donna Stout and husband; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; special pets Razor, Izzy and Blue. Preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan "Red Dog" R. Williams; maternal grandparents, Herbert and Dorothy Birch; paternal grandparents, Jewel and Elaine Williams and Howard Williams; son, Hugh Michael Jones. Visitation at Spring Creek Baptist Church, Kentwood, from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019, and from 8:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019. Services conducted by Dr. Danny Smith. Interment Spring Creek Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019