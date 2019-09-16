Jo Ann Emrick Jones, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was 76 years old. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 59 years, Zane W. Jones; three sons, Danny and wife Julie, Jeff and wife Amy, Stacy and wife Erin; six grandchildren, Justin and wife Maddie, Mason, Jordyn, Hunter, Hayden, Braden; great granddaughter on the way, Avery James; two brothers, Felton Emrick and wife Anita, Mike Emrick and wife Theresa; sister, Treva Welch; numerous nieces nephews and whole slew of friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6 pm until 9 pm. Visitation resumes at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 11 am until Celebration of Life Service at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by her parents, Riley Emrick and Evie Lebeaux Emrick. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019