Jo Ann Gaudin, 66, a retired employee of Louisiana State Police, passed away in her Baton Rouge home Thursday, April 23, 2020 surrounded by family. She enjoyed LSU sports, traveling, using her red pen, casino trips, and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her mother, Edna B. Gaudin; brother, Darryl P. Gaudin; her loving yorkie, Gabby; aunt and uncle, Brenda and Joe Barrow; uncle, Billy Gaudin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Johnny L. Gaudin; brothers, John Brent Gaudin and Gerald Wayne Gaudin; grandparents, Jules P. and Maria Gaudin; Junius and Inez Bergeron. A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, she requested dog and cat food be donated to the local animal shelters in her name. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.