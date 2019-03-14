Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Woodland. View Sign

Jo Ann Woodland passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Olli Steele Burden Manor after a long illness. She was born March 12, 1947 in New Orleans and had a long professional career in the commercial banking industry and with the FDIC. She is survived by her husband Don Woodland; daughters Laura (Walter) McAlister of Prairieville and Brenda (Tommy) Means of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren Cole Mcalister, Ross Lemoine, and Ali Schexnayder. She is preceded in death by her father Joseph Imbraguglio, her mother Anna Ruth Null, and her brother Joseph Imbraguglio Jr. The visitation is scheduled for Saturday March 16, 2019 from 9 am – 11 am at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Boulevard, with a service to follow at 11 am. Entombment will follow at Lake Lawn Park in Metairie, Louisiana.