  • "I'm praying for the family. May you find peace in knowing..."
    - Jackie Grinner
  • "Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. Share the..."
    - Avis M. Hebert
  • "My sincere sympathy to the Miles and Robbs family. I pray..."
    - DeLores Walker-Jenkins
  • "With deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the entire family."
    - Faye W. Fields
  • "May your memories and the love and peace of God bring you..."
    - Joseph and josephine Snell
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-8891
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
True Light BC
3636 North St.
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
True Light BC
Jo Ellen Miles-Robbs age 78 of Baton Rouge, La passed away on October 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospice –The Carpenter House. JoEllen is survived by her only son Rodrick M. Robbs and his wife Connie. Three grandchildren Ryan, Brandon and Jason (Ivy) and three great grandchildren. She also leaves to mourn one brother Joseph Miles Jr. (Chrissy), Richmond Virginia, four sisters Linda Williams (Huston), Baton Rouge, La, Jerrie Booker (Charles), Baker La, Janice Hendricks, Gonzales, La and Enith Walters (Kevin), Crown Pointe, Indiana, four nieces and four nephews. A host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. and will continue Saturday, October 12, 2019 at True Light BC, 3636 North St., BR, LA from 9 am until religious services at 11 am. Interment in Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
