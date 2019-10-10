Jo Ellen Miles-Robbs age 78 of Baton Rouge, La passed away on October 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospice –The Carpenter House. JoEllen is survived by her only son Rodrick M. Robbs and his wife Connie. Three grandchildren Ryan, Brandon and Jason (Ivy) and three great grandchildren. She also leaves to mourn one brother Joseph Miles Jr. (Chrissy), Richmond Virginia, four sisters Linda Williams (Huston), Baton Rouge, La, Jerrie Booker (Charles), Baker La, Janice Hendricks, Gonzales, La and Enith Walters (Kevin), Crown Pointe, Indiana, four nieces and four nephews. A host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. and will continue Saturday, October 12, 2019 at True Light BC, 3636 North St., BR, LA from 9 am until religious services at 11 am. Interment in Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019