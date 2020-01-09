Joah Aaron Ross

Guest Book
  • "May God Bless you with healing and strength is my prayer."
    - Yzette Rainey
  • "I am sharing in your sadness as you remember Joah. May God..."
    - Denise Green
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hall's Celebration Center
9348 Scenic Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joah Aaron Ross entered into eternal rest on January 1, 2020, at the age of 26. Survived by his parents, Royal Ross, Sr., and Deborah Douglas Ross; daughters, Maria Ross and Jhurnee Lane; sister, Jamie Douglas-Edwards; brother, Royal Ross, Jr. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James Douglas, Sr., and Annie Lee Douglas. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Percy Williams officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.