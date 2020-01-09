Joah Aaron Ross entered into eternal rest on January 1, 2020, at the age of 26. Survived by his parents, Royal Ross, Sr., and Deborah Douglas Ross; daughters, Maria Ross and Jhurnee Lane; sister, Jamie Douglas-Edwards; brother, Royal Ross, Jr. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James Douglas, Sr., and Annie Lee Douglas. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Percy Williams officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020