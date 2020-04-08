Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Anne Williams Frazier. View Sign Service Information Millet-Guidry Funeral Home 2806 West Airline Highway LaPlace , LA 70068 (985)-536-7700 Send Flowers Obituary

"Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." (Matthew 11:28) Joan passed away on April 6, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She was a generous loving person who enjoyed people and loved to communicate with everyone. She had a love for music and especially enjoyed playing her piano. She was born on February 6, 1940 in Reserve, LA to the late Sidney and Blandine Williams. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Wayne Williams, Sr., Donald Williams, Sr. and Katherine Larousse. She is survived by her children Richard Brian Frazier, Jr. (Dolly) and Melissa Frazier Rayburn (Shawn). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rikki, Rio and Ria Frazier, Ashley Mathis, Justin Rayburn and Brittany Murphy and six great grandchildren. Due to the current ongoing situation, the family was mandated to have a private gravesite service. She was laid to rest in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Reserve, LA on April 7, 2020. Arrangements by Millet-Guidry Funeral Home.

