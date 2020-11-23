Joan (Sis) Cazes Alford, retired nurse and lifelong resident of Port Allen, LA, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 90 years old. She is survived by her beloved daughter Ramona Alford Katz, son-in-law Gene B. Katz and cherished grandsons Girard Benton Katz and Hayden Lane Katz of Charlotte, NC. Her sister Elaine Hill and husband Harvey Hill of Port Allen and her brother Jim Cazes and his wife Brenda Cazes of Paincourtville, LA. Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Alford; her parents Randolph Sr. and Myrtle Landry Cazes of Belle River, LA. Also, her brothers Lew P. Cazes, Randolph "R.P." Cazes Jr., and Lane Cazes Sr. Joan attended Our Lady of the Lake nursing school and worked for the Pediatric Clinic in Baton Rouge, Dr. Otwell in Port Allen, and finally with Dr. Guy Riche' for over 30 years. Joan had a love of history and travel and went on many trips with her family and friends. Joan was a member of the Port Allen Pokeno group and of the West Baton Rouge Museum. Joan was also a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen, LA. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses that have cared for the family especially Dr. Phillip Padgett of Port Allen. Special thanks and gratitude to the staff of The Care Center in Baton Rouge for their compassionate care over the past two years. We are thankful to all the cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and caregivers who have supported and provided comfort to her over the years. We are grateful for your loving support and a service of remembrance and celebration of Joan's life will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store