Joan Delores Brannigan departed this life on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 64, a native of Bronx, NY and a resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 1204 Cleveland St, Thibodaux, LA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019