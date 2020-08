Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan Derson was 77 years of age went to her heavenly home at 2:00 p.m. July 10, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Joan was a true testament of faith, courage, generosity and love to all who knew her. She was a native of New Roads, La. Joan is survived by 1 son, 1 daughter in law 1 brother 1 granddaughter 2 great-grand kids.

