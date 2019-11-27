Joan Elizabeth Kelley (1952 - 2019)
Joan Elizabeth Kelley passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home at 1:57 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was 67 years old and born in Baton Rouge on March 8, 1952. She was a former employee of Cal's Bakery. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 West New River Street, Gonzales, LA on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 9 am until service at 11am. Burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Survived by husband of 49 years, Adrian P. Kelley, Sr.; one daughter, Julie Kelley and boyfriend Neal Lambert; one son, Adrian "Scoot" Kelley and wife Ellen; one sister, Cynthia Simpson and husband Mervin; one brother, Bill Dixon and wife Mary Lee; and 3 grandchildren, Abby Kelley, Chase Kelley and Bella McGucken. Preceded in death by parents, Moody H. and Margaret Dixon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
