Joan Ella Williamston entered into eternal rest on February 11, 2020 at the age of 78. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, 312 Old Rafe Meyer Rd. Alsen, La. at 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am. Pastor Stanley L. Plain, officiating. Interment in in McKneely Family Cemetary. Joan Ella leaves to cherish her memories and love, her two devoted children: Bridget and Reginald Williamston. Three loving grandchildren: Brytan Sampson, Brielle and Brunsen Williamston. Preceded in death by her husband, John Eddie Williamston and her parents, Henry and Leola McKneely Williams. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home. Inc.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020