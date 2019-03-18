Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joan Hermann Luckett Gilbert passed away on March 2, 2019. She was born in Natchez, MS, and grew up there. Then she moved to Baton Rouge, LA where she married her loving husband of 39 years, Jack Luckett. Joan was devoted to her two great Loves, Jesus and her family, and lived a life true to her belief that love conquers all. She carried her Southern charm throughout her life with generous warmth and hospitality. She thoroughly enjoyed music, especially playing the piano. She worked with her husband building the photography business Luckett's Photography, which now continues with successive generations as Renaissance Gallery and Luckett Portrait Studio. She remarried in 2006 to James Gilbert of Natchez, MS. She is survived by her husband, James, her children and their spouses Jill Luckett Howard and Keith, Daria Luckett Doyle and David, John Paul Luckett, Jr and Shaye, Damian Luckett and Syl, and grandchildren Zoe, Kymbre, Rochelle, Kael, Ariadne, Arielle, John Paul III, Brandon, Laure'n and Bailey, 11 great grandchildren, her sister Mary Louise Meng, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Paul "Jack" Luckett, her father John Seward Hermann, mother Mary Elizabeth Fore, stepmother Idella Harrell, and sister Beth Morton. The family will hold a private ceremony and Mass of Christian Burial to honor her. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a .

