Philippians 4:13 KJV "I can do all things through Christ which Strengthen me." Joan Lou Spiers Risher passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Denham Springs at the age of 94 of natural causes. She was a native of Derby, MS, and a resident of Walker. She owned and operated Risher Child Care in Denham Springs and Walker for over 35 years. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 10:00 AM until religious services at 12:00 PM conducted by Rev. Dan McMasters. Burial will be at Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lawana Monyeann and Terry Dale Templet; sons and daughters-in-law, Steven Renea Risher and Flavia Foster Risher and Robert Dana Risher and Melanie Glascock Risher; 7 grandchildren and spouses, Dustin (Logann) Risher, Corey (Annie) Templet, Skyler Risher, Bryce (Ashley) Risher, Steven (Lindsay) Risher, Chase Risher and granddaughter, Garnett (Lucas) Ferguson; 18 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Batson Risher; parents, Daniel Randolph Spiers and Olgie Fornea Spiers; brothers, Daniel Randolph Spiers, Jr., Raymond Spiers, Fornea Spiers and Billy Spiers; great-grandson, Atlas Risher. Pallbearers will be Dustin Risher, Corey Templet, Skyler Risher, Bryce Risher, Steven Risher and Chase Risher. She was a member of Walker Baptist Church. The family would like to express a special thank you to Golden Age Nursing Home and Lela Mae Bankston and Life Source Hospice. Church Funeral Service in Walker 225-644-9683 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Walker Baptist Church
MAY
21
Service
12:00 PM
Walker Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
