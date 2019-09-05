Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Lousteau Henry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Lousteau Henry, 82, of Panama City, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019, after a brief illness. Throughout her life, Joan was a devoted wife, mom, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother and was very much loved and cherished by her family. Her beautiful spirit will remain in our hearts and memories. Joan was born and grew up in Addis and graduated from Brusly High School. She attended and graduated from LSU with a B.S. in Physics. Shortly after graduation, she married, began a family and eventually settled in Panama City. Joan was a very spiritual person and active in her church. She led Sunday School classes, Bible studies and prayer groups. She enjoyed painting and spending time with family: traveling, camping, the beach and special times in Addis.Preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Leola Lousteau, husband Eugene Henry, and brother Rodney Lousteau, Joan is survived by a brother, Paul Lousteau (Angela); her sister, Janet Bantuelle (Mickey); sister-in-law June Lousteau; her children: Becky Winterman (Bob), Kenny Henry, and Karen Wilson (Ron) and her adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kent Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, in Panama City, on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2 PM, with interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in Joan's name, to the Panama City Rescue Mission ( www.pcrmission.org ). Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019

