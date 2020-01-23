Joan Marie Kent Ricks

Obituary
Joan Marie Kent Ricks entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was a 58 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Star of Bethlehem B. C., 6274 Scenic Hwy. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by her brother, Bishop Eric Kent. Survivors include her mother, Josephine E. Kent; children, Avery A., Dominque D.(Megan) and Precious D. Ricks; siblings, Dorothy Turner(Michael), Michael and Eric Kent; grandchildren, A'niyah M. and James A. Ricks; preceded in death by her husband, James Ricks, III; father, James Kent, Sr.; brothers, James Jr., Alan and John Norman Kent. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
