1/1
Joan Marie Ruiz Crochet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Marie Ruiz Crochet, a native of Lakeland, La., passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 80. Joan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Welton Crochet; daughters, Celeste Crochet Tullos, Ann Crochet Jarreau (Randy), Aline Crochet David; sons, Robert Crochet (Laura Lee Classert) and James Crochet (Autumn); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Dietrich; brothers, Frank and Leonard Ruiz. Preceded in death by her parents Aline (Marie) and Leonard (Percy) Ruiz; son-in-law, Daryl David. A private graveside service was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church cemetery on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A special thanks to Pointe Coupee General Hospital and Pointe Coupee Hospice for their excellent care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved