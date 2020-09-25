Joan Marie Ruiz Crochet, a native of Lakeland, La., passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 80. Joan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Welton Crochet; daughters, Celeste Crochet Tullos, Ann Crochet Jarreau (Randy), Aline Crochet David; sons, Robert Crochet (Laura Lee Classert) and James Crochet (Autumn); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Dietrich; brothers, Frank and Leonard Ruiz. Preceded in death by her parents Aline (Marie) and Leonard (Percy) Ruiz; son-in-law, Daryl David. A private graveside service was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church cemetery on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A special thanks to Pointe Coupee General Hospital and Pointe Coupee Hospice for their excellent care.

