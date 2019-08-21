Joan Marie Sambo Jackson, 76, a life-long resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. The celebration of life for Marie, will begin Friday August 23, 2019 with a viewing at 8:00 am, family visitation at 9:00am and a funeral service at 10:00 am at the Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Riley Harbor, III, Officiating. Marie leaves to cherish her memories her daughter Monica S. Holiday (North Carolina), her son Devin C. Sambo (Louisiana), step-sons Terrance (Texas) and Jay (Ohio) Jackson, her grand-children Troy M. Holiday (North Carolina) and Lauren M. Benton (North Carolina), her loving sister, Marjorie A. Ben and Sister-in-Laws, Carolyn Sambo and Clara M. Collins, five special nieces and three nephews and a host of family members and friends. Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin L. Jackson, her parents Melvin Sambo, Sr. and Lula W. Sambo, her sister Annie Lou Waskom, her brother Melvin Sambo Jr. and her brother-in-law Ambrose Ben Jr. Interment, LA National Cemetery, Professional Services provided by Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019