Joan Pauline Beattie McCoy Aldridge, 85, of Jackson Louisiana was born on June 9, 1933 in Natchez, Ms to Charles "Charlie" Clifton Beattie and Margaret "Maggie" Idella Hauer Beattie. She died Sunday, May 19, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary, La. and Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00am until service at 11:00am at First Baptist Church, Jackson, La. Burial to follow at Jackson Cemetery. She was retired from ELSH with thirty years service as Medical Records Administrator. She had resided in Jackson, La. since 1951 and was a member of First Baptist Church, Jackson La. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Aldridge by fifty-one days. Mrs. Aldridge is survived by a daughter, MaryAnn McCoy Ridenour and her husband Franklin M. Ridenour, Jr. A son, Jeffery S. McCoy and his wife, Carol G. McCoy. Two grandchildren, grandson, J. Drew Pittman and his wife, Nikki L. Pittman and granddaughter, Rachael M. McCoy of Jackson. Seven great grandchildren, Evan, Michaela, Hadley and Alec Pittman and Lila Jane, Olivia and Saul Herrin. Two sisters, Elsie Wunstel of Pensacola, Fl and Patricia Boles and her husband, Carroll of Central, La. Also preceded in death by her parents, husband of fifty-six years, George A. "G.A." McCoy, brothers and sisters, Alma Beattie, Elma Pettit, Minnie Netterville, Clifford Beattie, Louise Floyd, Freda Bruss, Bobbie Ashley and twin brother, Paul Beattie.

