Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Vivian Bonin Medine. View Sign Service Information Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C. 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux , LA 70301 (985)-448-0753 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Vivian Bonin Medine, 87, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Born December 12, 1932 she was a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Gonzales. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Oak Lane Memorial Park Cemetery in Prairieville. She is survived by her sons, Allen David Medine (Tammy), Keith Medine (Roxanne), Scott Medine; daughters, Deborah Medine, Ramona Shaffer (John); grandchildren, James Russo, Aiyana Cotton, Lettitia Gonzalez, Meagan Allen, Brandon Medine, Brooke Ourso, Kendall Shaffer, John Shaffer, Chelsi Bourgeois, Kyrsten Brooks, Dania Medine; great grandchildren, Rodie Green, Jaxon Shaffer, Amelia Shaffer, Vivian Allen, Scarlett Allen, Parker Russo, Reagan Russo, Theodore Bourgeois, Thomas Bourgeois, Rosalie Bourgeois, David Meyer, IV, Lilli Ourso, Arlo Smith; sister, Kathy Morris; brothers, Donald, Tim, Tom and Joseph Bonin and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Allen "Cutsy" Medine, Jr.; daughter, Linda Lemanski; parents, Elie and Eve Meaux Bonin; siblings, Betty Ann Dugas, Ramona "Mona" Trahan and Peter, Paul and Mary Bonin. Joan retired from Bell South after over 20 years working as a telephone operator. Cutsy and Joan usually danced their Sunday afternoons away with their "other family" at the Bonne Chance in Grand Bayou, or Manny's Bar in Maurepas. They were an astonishingly graceful couple gliding across the floor, envied by all who witnessed their fluid move honed and perfected during a lifetime of dancing together. She was an extremely compassionate person. Anyone who knew her, knew they had a mother's love. She was known to many as "Mama Joan" and would selflessly take people into her home for months, sometimes years. She had a passion for gardening and especially loved her roses. Joan loved having large family get togethers. She was an amazing cook and loved sharing her meals with her family and friends. We invite you to share written or video condolences on Mrs. Joan's Memorial page at Joan Vivian Bonin Medine, 87, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Born December 12, 1932 she was a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Gonzales. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Oak Lane Memorial Park Cemetery in Prairieville. She is survived by her sons, Allen David Medine (Tammy), Keith Medine (Roxanne), Scott Medine; daughters, Deborah Medine, Ramona Shaffer (John); grandchildren, James Russo, Aiyana Cotton, Lettitia Gonzalez, Meagan Allen, Brandon Medine, Brooke Ourso, Kendall Shaffer, John Shaffer, Chelsi Bourgeois, Kyrsten Brooks, Dania Medine; great grandchildren, Rodie Green, Jaxon Shaffer, Amelia Shaffer, Vivian Allen, Scarlett Allen, Parker Russo, Reagan Russo, Theodore Bourgeois, Thomas Bourgeois, Rosalie Bourgeois, David Meyer, IV, Lilli Ourso, Arlo Smith; sister, Kathy Morris; brothers, Donald, Tim, Tom and Joseph Bonin and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Allen "Cutsy" Medine, Jr.; daughter, Linda Lemanski; parents, Elie and Eve Meaux Bonin; siblings, Betty Ann Dugas, Ramona "Mona" Trahan and Peter, Paul and Mary Bonin. Joan retired from Bell South after over 20 years working as a telephone operator. Cutsy and Joan usually danced their Sunday afternoons away with their "other family" at the Bonne Chance in Grand Bayou, or Manny's Bar in Maurepas. They were an astonishingly graceful couple gliding across the floor, envied by all who witnessed their fluid move honed and perfected during a lifetime of dancing together. She was an extremely compassionate person. Anyone who knew her, knew they had a mother's love. She was known to many as "Mama Joan" and would selflessly take people into her home for months, sometimes years. She had a passion for gardening and especially loved her roses. Joan loved having large family get togethers. She was an amazing cook and loved sharing her meals with her family and friends. We invite you to share written or video condolences on Mrs. Joan's Memorial page at www.ordoynefunerals.com. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close