Joanita Delilah Owens Teer, a native of Boyce, Louisiana and a resident of New Roads, Louisiana passed away at Pointe Coupee Healthcare on January 14, 2020. She was 89 and a former resident of Ventress, Louisiana. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Joanita is survived by sons Jimmy Teer and wife Karen, Rayburin Teer, Douglas Teer, Bhul Teer and wife Kellie, and Benjamin Teer and wife Ethel, daughters Pamela David and husband Wade, Tamara Manuel and husband Joseph, and Rebecca Vosburg and husband Jeff, sister Linn Andre and husband Marvin, sisters-in-law Ruth Glaser Watts, and Shirley Teer, and numerous of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Benny C. Teer, sons, William Charles Teer and Albert Mason Teer, parents Adrian and Martha Owens, sisters Adrienne Pizzolato, and Laura Patricia Courtney and brother A. J. Owens. Visitation will be Saturday January 18, 2020 at First United Pentecostal Church, New Roads, Louisiana from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with the service immediately following visitation, conducted by Rev. Benjamin C. Teer and Pastor Michael Cole. Interment at Cottonwood Cemetery in Lottie, Louisiana. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jason Teer, Brian Teer, Jared Manuel, Erik Vosburg, Matthew Vosburg, and Hunter Teer. Honorary pallbearers are William C. Teer Jr., Malachi Sewell, Christopher Manuel, Jonathan Teer and Cade Teer. The family would like to thank the staff of Pointe Coupee Hospice and Pointe Coupee Healthcare for the thoughtful care provided Ms. Teer. It was deeply appreciated.