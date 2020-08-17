1/
JoAnn Brumfield Sanches
JoAnn Brumfield Sanches, age 88, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on August 16, 2020. She was a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake School of Nursing and a longtime member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. JoAnn is survived by her children, Robert L. Sanches Jr., Candice Kent (Mark), and Robin Weltens; grandchildren, Holden Sanches, Keitha Bradford, Kendra Cain (Shannon), Kali Hay (Sam), Mary Elizabeth Byo (Alex), John Conner Kent, Amanda Gatewood (Tyler), Bradley Thomas Weltens; great-grandchildren, Lillian Cain, Bradford Cain, Brewer Cain, Carter Hay, Hutchinson Hay, Landry Hay, Eliza Treppendahl, Holland Weltens, Emma Cate McDonald, Ty and Hunt Gatewood; her brother, James Brumfield and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma and Werlein Brumfield, her husband, Robert L. Sanches Sr., her son, Ted Allen Sanches, grandson, Ted Alan Sanches, and sister Evesta Bell. Visiting hours will take place at Broadmoor Baptist Church on August 19, 2020 from 10:00 am until services at 11:00 am. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a personal note at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Service
11:00 AM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 17, 2020
Our hearts and prayers go out to Ms. Sanches’ family. She was a sweet lady. We’re glad we knew her.
Ron & Theresa Hay
Friend
