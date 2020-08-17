JoAnn Brumfield Sanches, age 88, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on August 16, 2020. She was a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake School of Nursing and a longtime member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. JoAnn is survived by her children, Robert L. Sanches Jr., Candice Kent (Mark), and Robin Weltens; grandchildren, Holden Sanches, Keitha Bradford, Kendra Cain (Shannon), Kali Hay (Sam), Mary Elizabeth Byo (Alex), John Conner Kent, Amanda Gatewood (Tyler), Bradley Thomas Weltens; great-grandchildren, Lillian Cain, Bradford Cain, Brewer Cain, Carter Hay, Hutchinson Hay, Landry Hay, Eliza Treppendahl, Holland Weltens, Emma Cate McDonald, Ty and Hunt Gatewood; her brother, James Brumfield and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma and Werlein Brumfield, her husband, Robert L. Sanches Sr., her son, Ted Allen Sanches, grandson, Ted Alan Sanches, and sister Evesta Bell. Visiting hours will take place at Broadmoor Baptist Church on August 19, 2020 from 10:00 am until services at 11:00 am. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a personal note at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.