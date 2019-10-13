Joann Freeman Lea, 85, "Maw Maw", a resident of Jackson, LA, died on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was retired, after working for over twenty five years for East Louisiana State Hospital. There will be a visitation at the Second Baptist Church of Jackson on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10am until funeral services at 1pm. Burial will be in the Second Baptist Cemetery. She is survived by two sons: Stanley Lea and his girlfriend Loretta Sherrouse of Norwood, LA; Barry Lea and wife Carolyn Lea of Jackson; seven grandchildren: Sarah Beth Lea; Steven Edwards and his wife Alice; Holli Edwards Gilmore and her husband Noel; Cory Edwards and wife Tiffany; Justin Lea and wife Melanie; William Cole Lea; Ethan Lea; five great-grandchilden: Hunter Edwards; Ysabella Edwards; Ashton Gilmore Milazzo and spouse Cade; Blaice Lea Gilmore; and Ana Elizabeth Lea. She was preceded in her death by her husband Barney "Butch" Lea; daughter Edna Marie Edwards, son-in-law Marvin Edwards; her sister, Erneatine Whittington, her parents, Leon and Edna Freeman, and one grandchild. Pallbearers will be Justin Lea, Cole Lea, Ethan Lea, Steven Edwards, Cory Edwards, Blaice Gilmore, and Hunter Edwards. She enjoyed birdwatching and nature. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019