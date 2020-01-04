Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann Jane Walsh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joann Jane Walsh, age 77, went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Joann was a native of Baton Rouge. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School and then LSU with a degree in Education. She spent 38 wonderful years as a teacher, mostly teaching kindergarten at several Baton Rouge public schools including Southdowns Elementary and Walnut Hills Elementary. She was a long-time member of St. George Catholic Church, working as a volunteer in religious education for the Children's Liturgy, Catechism, Pre-Cana, and other church programs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Frances Montelaro. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dale Patrick Walsh, and her sons Dean Patrick Walsh, Dr. Douglas Christopher Walsh and wife Julie; her grandchildren Henry Ellers Walsh and Lucy Jane Walsh; her three brothers Richard Joseph Montelaro and wife Judith of New Orleans, Drs. Ronald Charles Montelaro and wife Janet of Pittsburgh, PA, and Daniel Dean Montelaro and wife Joanie of Baton Rouge; also Dr. Stan Montelaro and wife Charlene of Baton Rouge, along with numerous wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Paul Yi at St. George Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 7, at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be at St. George from 9:40 AM to 10:30 AM prior to the Mass, and there will be a reception following the interment at the St. George Kleinpeter Center. Special thanks to her St. George Prayer Group for all their support, and the "Travel Ladies" - her lifetime friends for all those wonderful trips. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joann's memory are suggested to the Missionaries of Charity Shelter and Soup Kitchen at St. Agnes Church, 737 East Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, or the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020

