JoAnn LeBlanc, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. JoAnn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a graduate of Istrouma High School. She retired from LA DOTD in 1986. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alton LeBlanc; her parents, John and Mary Salpietra; her siblings, Ben Salpietra Sr, Frances D'Amico, Joe Salpietra Sr, Mamie Landry, Mary Barbier, Angie Pizzillo, John Salpietra Jr, and James Joseph Salpietra. She is survived by her daughter, Marianna LeBlanc Wysocki and her fiancé, Dave Amond; grandchildren, Katharine and John Wysocki; and several nieces and nephews. She was affectionately known to many as Nannan as she was an inspiration and influential in many people's upbringing. Visiting hours will be observed on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge from 5-9 pm with rosary at 7pm. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge from 9am until Mass of Christian burial at 10:30am. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Wysocki, Austin Melton, Greg Gallet, Geoff Gallet, Lyle Gallet, Jacob Gallet, Aiden Andre, and Aleck Andre. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in her honor to a .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019