A resident of Port Allen, LA, Joann Moore passed away unexpectedly at 11:26pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 76 years. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Reid; sisters, Jean Toole and Linda Strange; brothers, Loyd Williams, Charlie Williams, and Jerry Bryant; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis William Moore Sr.; parents, Johnny and Lucille Williams; brothers, Grover, Warren, and Earnest Williams; and sister, Dora Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to assist with the cost of funeral services. To make a donation, please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/joann-moore. Funeral arrangements are pending with Church Funeral Services, Walker 225-271-4574.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 5, 2019