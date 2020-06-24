JoAnn Roberts, 86, passed away on June 20, 2020 in the loving care of the Little Sisters of the Poor and surrounded by her family. She was native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and a more recent resident of Mobile. JoAnn was a graduate of University High School in Baton Rouge. After raising her family, JoAnn jointly established The Drapery Makery with her daughter, Mona Pace, then went on to careers in radio broadcasting and retail. She was an active outdoorswoman who enjoyed fishing, camping, and was an avid and accomplished bowler, beloved of many teams in Mobile and the Eastern Shore. JoAnn is survived by her four children, Mona Pace and Diane Elliott of Fairhope, Chad Cedotal (Janie) of Huntsville, and Liz Walley of Alabaster. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jared Pace, Justin Pace, Kayla Elliott, Savannah Cedotal, Paxton Cedotal, and Sara Walley, a great-grandson, Aiden Jones, her sister, Mary Bourque of Prairieville, LA, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Decatur Roberts and Viola Fife Roberts, and her brothers Ed Roberts, Jr., and Lynn Roberts. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11:00 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Fairhope, with visitation beginning at 10:00, with social distancing practicing. In lieu of flowers, the family request any memorials in JoAnn's name be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1655 McGill Street, Mobile, AL 36604. Cremation arrangements are by Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, Hwy 59 Robertsdale, AL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store