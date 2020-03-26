JoAnne "Joey" McLean, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 24, 2020 at the age of 61. She was an avid LSU fan, enjoyed betting on horse racing, and trips to Las Vegas. She was employed at Electrical Wholesalers since 1977. She is survived by siblings, John E. McLean III, Janet McLean Whittington (Elvin), Carolyn McLean Sharp, Annette McLean; numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved rescue dog Tasha. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Elton and Josephine V. McLean. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In honor of her memory, donations may be made to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, 550 Lobdell Ave, Baton Rouge 70806, or .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020