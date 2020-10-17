Joanne P. Mollere departed this life on Tuesday, October 11, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 70, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Charles Baptist Church, 209 LA 403, Paincourtville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.