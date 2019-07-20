Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joaquin Velasquez Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Joaquin Velasquez, Jr., a native of Tela, Honduras and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on July 14, 2019 at Amber Terrace Assisted Living at the age of 99. He was born on December 16, 1919 and graduated High school in Honduras in 1939 with 5 years of ROTC. He came to the United States via Standard Fruit and Steamship Co. in 1940, and then attended Perkinston Jr. College for pre-dental school. He was inducted into the army on August 24, 1942 and served as a spotter and ammunition handler for the Bomb Gunnery Squadron during WWII . After an honorable discharge, he attended Loyola University New Orleans and received a degree in Pharmaceutical Science. He began his pharmacy career at Waterbury's in New Orleans and there met the love of his life, Hilda. He then accepted a job in Baton Rouge at Food Town Pharmacy and worked there until he opened his own pharmacy, Val's Pharmacy. Upon retiring in 2001, he volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy until he was 93 years of age. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Rene Velasquez, and his wife of 51 years, Hilda Guisemann Velasquez and by his siblings, Hilda (Nanan) and Mario. He is survived by his two daughters, Vivian Sutter, her husband Robert, Mary Ann Reech and her husband Joel, his six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family would like to extend much gratitude to the staff of Amber Terrace, MedPass, Amedisys Hospice, and a very special thanks to Chris Coleman for his continuous care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Greenoaks Memorial Park from 12:00PM until the funeral service at 2:00PM. A Rosary will be recited at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy of Baton Rouge or Amedisys Hospice. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 22, 2019

