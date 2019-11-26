Joaquina Beatrice Miller-Washington, 58, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 12:07 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Visitation will be observed from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles St. in Houma., LA. Entombment will follow in the Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3012 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. She is survived by her husband, Don "Terry" Washington; son, Nathaniel Smith, Jr. (Dominicka); daughters, Tia Smith-Bolton (Jonathan) and Ebony Smith; three grandchildren, Nevaeh and Tailyn Smith, and Journey Bolton; mother, Martina Chambers Miller; sister, Kimri Miller; niece, Kyla Miller; godparents, Dolores Woodroffe, Suzanne and Nolan Harris. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Miller; paternal grandparents, Reverend Willie and Beatrice Hayes Miller; maternal grandparents, James and Lucille Perry Chambers. Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019